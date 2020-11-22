‘The Montalorian’ Spiritual Mysteries

But in a recent episode, the Stoic bounty hunter confronts his most formidable adversary: ​​Pluralism.

For the uninitiated, “The Montorion” is a live-action series that explores the outer edge of the ever-expanding “Star Wars” galaxy. In season two, which now airs on Disney +, the main character – named Tin Jarin – is looking for other Montrealians who have been deported from their home planet.

Born into a religious cult, J திடீரெனrn suddenly finds other zones – suffocating! – Follow different religions, or no religion at all. He greets this new fact with the enthusiasm of a man.

A Montalorian reputation for “weapons are a part of my religion” is now popular. (Is it bad? It looks bad.)

The answers to this question are far from certain. But there was a big revelation in the latest episode.

‘Star Wars’ had religious themes from the beginning

This is not the first time he has been involved in the “Star Wars” religion. George Lucas, creator of the rights, He said he would like to introduce young Americans to spiritual teachings However “new myths.” “I wanted to create this so that young people could start asking questions about this mystery,” he said.

In the 70s and 80s, the constellation Saga explored Eastern traditions, mainly Buddhism and Taoism, as many “spiritual, but secular” doubles did. At the beginning of the millennium, “Star Wars” caught up with McMindfulness Cross – 1999’s “The Phantom Menace” talks about the benefits of two Jedi meditations.

Now, with “The Montalorian”, we see the “Star Wars” universe borrowing from another contemporary aspect of religion: the war between traditional conservatives and liberals.

Until recently, the show hid the most obvious details about the Mandalay religion. We know that mandolins consider themselves hunters and prey, never take off their helmets in front of others, and vow to always protect each other in a blaster fight. And the weapons thing.

(Other “Star Wars” series include more about Montreal.)

Since being rescued as a war orphan, Jarin has studied in the “Way”, which he believes is unique and shared by all. But, in a recent episode of “The Heroes”, he is shocked to meet other zoners who break a huge barrier and simply remove the helmets.

These new zonalists mock George’s conservative practices, and claim that he is actually part of a small religious movement called “The Death Watch.”

In other words, there is only one way; There are ways.

Seeing Jorn’s shocked and confused at this unpleasant news is like seeing a fundamentalist newcomer take refuge in his first theological class at a liberal arts university. Mind. Inflated.

‘The Montalorian’ echoes the story of American religion

It is not difficult to see some harmony with our own world. A lost youth finds a identity, community and mission in a violent, anti-cultural category. He knows nothing about the diversity of his faith and despises those who differ.

Then diversity – a fancy word for our ability to live together amidst differences – smashes him across his shiny helmet.

In “Montalorian”, Jarin weakly insists: “There is only one way, the way of the zone”, and then drives his rocket bag and flies away.

Discussion over.

But not for long, we expect.

We are not so great at pluralism.

In some ways, the clash of religious views in “The Montalorian” echoes the story of American religion over the past few decades. As believers argue about LGBTQ rights, religious freedom, and biblical interpretations, the Pews are so polarized that it is difficult to find common ground.

Some experts see the wave of racism and tribalism and predict a bad future for peaceful coexistence.

They have a point.

For example, in the United States New FBI data It shows that hate crimes have peaked in 2019 at the highest level in more than a decade. The FBI reports that most of those incidents were triggered by racial or ethnic affiliation, with 20% being religiously motivated.

Since this is Hollywood, it seems inevitable that Montalorian will eventually go the way of hopeless Unitarians, pouring out his beliefs one by one.

It would be nice if that didn’t happen. It is more interesting to see someone struggling with their beliefs than surrendering. What if Jarin kept his way and others faithful to them, without both sides trying to change or force others.

We can use additional models of how different individuals can coexist without common religions, even if they are far away from one galaxy.