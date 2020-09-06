The moon’melts down’ and scientists are stunned

According to a newly published study month Experts are puzzled by this discovery.

Research published in Scientific advancement, May be the result of water found in the molten moon, but it’s still shocking given the lack of oxygen and water in the Earth’s celestial satellite.

“It’s very confusing,” said Shuai Li of the University of Hawaii, the study’s lead author. statement. “The moon is a terrible environment for hematite formation.”

Li was investigating data from the JPL Moon Mineralogy Mapper, and realized that the researchers sensed “spectra (or reflected light from the surface)” and discovered that the lunar pole had a very different composition than the rest.

The abstract of the study showed that the polar surface showed a spectrum consistent with the mineral hematite (Fe2O3).

“It has been speculated that the oxidation process works on the lunar surface and forms iron-containing minerals that contain iron, but it has yet to be revealed to unambiguously detect iron minerals that form under highly reduced conditions on the moon,” the researchers said. Wrote in the abstract of this study. “Analysis of the lunar mineralogy mapper data shows that the iron mineral, hematite, exists at the lunar high latitudes and is mostly associated with the eastern and equatorial planes of the tops of the terrain, and occurs more on the near side than on the far side.”

Melted Mars, also known as iron oxide, turns red.

“At first I didn’t fully believe it, it shouldn’t exist depending on the conditions that exist on the moon,” added research co-author Abigail Fraeman, NASA JPL planetary earth scientist. But since we discovered water on the moon, people have been speculating that if that water reacted with rocks, there could be more different minerals than we think.”

Scientists are bewildered where rust occurs due to the lack of an atmosphere that supplies oxygen to the moon and the solar wind from the sun carrying hydrogen, which should act as a “reductant” to prevent oxidation. However, they believe it could originate from Earth because the Moon has “traces of oxygen” thanks to the Earth’s magnetic field.

The discovered hematite was not so far near the rime found on the moon, adding another complexity to the discovery. Scientists have suggested that dust particles hitting the moon can unlock water molecules and interact with hematite, but further research is needed to see if this is correct.

“The influence of tiny water and dust particles can cause the iron in this body to rust,” explains Fraeman.

“This discovery will change our knowledge of the lunar polar regions. statement. “Earth may have played an important role in the evolution of the lunar surface.”

The moon has been a source of fascination for mankind for many years. Apollo In the mid-20th century, space exploration significantly increased human knowledge of celestial satellites.

Scientists recently Lose water A study published in March 2019 found that when meteors hit the surface.

NASA’s ARTEMIS mission also revealed that solar winds have a significant impact on the lunar surface, scarring the lunar surface and exposing it to the sun’s radiation. Similar to “sunburn”. It is due to the weak magnetic field of the moon.

Separate study published in August 2019 suggestion The moon is 100 million years older than previously believed, and was based on analysis of the lunar rocks taken by Apollo astronauts.

Research published in January 2019 suggestion A lump of 4.1 billion-year-old Earth was discovered month By Apollo Astronaut.

