‘The Muscat Singer’ Season 4 Final: Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile Unleashed

Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t seen the two-hour Season 4 final, don’t read above.Masked singer, ”Which aired on Fox on December 17th.

Leon Rhymes Don’t feel “blue”: The singer shone on Wednesday night because she was the winner of “The Muscat Singer” Season 4 – The Sun.

Also revealed: Runner-up Alo Black, Mushroom dressed, third place favorite Nick Carter, Who played the crocodile.

“I never thought I would do anything like this, I never thought I would do anything like this again,” Rhymes told Variety. “It’s a unique show. I don’t know what to do. I’m so glad I did.”

Panelists Jenny McCarthy Wallberg and Nicole Scherzinger got exactly right with Leon Rhymes. Ken Jeong thought it was Mandy Moore and named Robin Dick Catherine McPhee.

Rhymes said he was eager to appear in “The Muscat Singer” after the COVID-19 epidemic left him without a stage to stage. “I’ve been off the road since I was 13 and haven’t done a live show,” he said. “I was really longing to be on stage. Then, when I thought about what I could bring to this dark moment, it felt like the right time. Unlike any show on TV, this show is so much fun. “

“It was a million times better and more challenging than I expected,” Rhymes said. I never expected the dress to have so much weight. Performed in this costume, it is an exercise. I got so sore at home every night. “But, he added,” I started so young, I never got a chance to play. So part of it was, ‘Am I going to play in a costume? All right, calm down.’ “

Rhymes released the new song “Throw My Arms Around the World” and also hosts the podcast “Full Man”. In the guise of “The Muscat Singer”, Rhymes said he embraced the unnamed.

“The beautiful thing about being behind the mask is that people were able to feel me without any preconceived notions,” Rhymes said. “This is the first time people have realized my essence and it is my gift that my voice and story are not connected. Especially as a woman, there is a lot in this business [focus on] The way I look and what I wear. ”

As for the mushroom, Scherzinger discovered it was plague, and Dick followed it; McCarthy Wallberg named Ne-yo; Jeong thought it was Farrell Williams.

Like Rhymes, Black told Variety that the epidemic and the forced break from the tour gave him the opportunity to do “The Muscat Singer”.

“Usually I’m on the road and traveling all over the world,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. And, now in the world, especially in our country, where there are so many shocks caused by an epidemic, I feel where there is so much political division, this show is one of the moments where we can all come together and celebrate life through music. “

Black took the secret of the show so seriously that at first he did not tell his wife, and his children were kept in the dark until it came out on Wednesday.

“I did not say [my wife] For weeks, ”he said. “Finally she asks,‘ Why didn’t you come to meet the family? Why do you have to work, why not cancel? ‘So I had to trust her with the biggest secret of what was going on. ”

Blake chose mushroom dressing over broccoli (another option for him) because his first name, which is a green plant, he thought might be the most obvious.

Like most on the show “The Muscat Singer”, Black said the costume maneuver was tougher than expected, but he found a way. “I like to dance when I’m on stage, I like to be physically active and groan with the audience, and I like to sing and clap with them,” he said. “But in this particular case, I was blocked by this mushroom head, the mushroom has a stalk, so my legs were not free to rotate. I had to mix around in the skirt. It definitely slowed my movement. In addition, singing behind the mask was very complicated. Keeping the mic too close to my face I’m used to it. ”

As for the songs he chose, Blake went with the female power ballads “I can use a completely different part of my voice. Because, if I had been singing with the same tenant there for a little while, I think people would have guessed who I am. ”

As for the crocodile, McCarthy Wallberg got it right with Carter. Team members were at least in the Boy Band mood: Dick was getting closer with another backstreet boy, Howie D; Jeong thought it was Nick Lachi; Scherzinger went with Jordan Knight.

Carter told Variety that he first signed on to look like a turtle on “The Muscat Singer” last season. But then he had to leave, and instead the dress went to Jesse McCartney.

When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Backstreet Boys tour in South America, Carter decided it was time to reconsider the show. He was immediately impressed with the crocodile outfit.

“I loved that character, it will be what it is,” he said. “It’s set in stone now. I’ll be called Croke forever. Why I wanted to do it is about leaning on a challenge and leaning on a challenge.”

Carter also said he was eager to try something new on his own. “I’ve been in the Backstreet Boys since I was 11 years old. I was the brother of my group. I’m a team player, I want to be part of a team. But I always felt, I was not good on my own, I did not come on my own as a solo artist. I tried to keep some records, they failed, and I felt it was a way to grow a little more as an artist. For my team and individually. ”

Like Rhymes, Carter said he also likes the idea of ​​how the audience will behave when they don’t know he is. “There’s no extra noise. It’s performance and voice. I was curious to see what people would think about it. I’m amazed at how far I’m gone.”

Carter, who will release the new solo single “Movie of the 80s” on Friday, said the hard part of the show was getting away from his son and baby girl. “If there’s someone directing the show, if everyone wants to escape a little bit from the reality of what’s happening right now, if I can be a small part of that story, a little bit of joy, I want to do it,” he said.

This season’s costumes include Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Kremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Watercolor, Lips, Slickly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Snake.

Tori Kelly (Seahorse), Taylor Dane (popcorn), Chloe Kim (jellyfish), Paul Anka (broccoli), Lonzo Paul (watchamacalit), “Dr. Elvis ”Francois (Snake), Clint Black and Lisa Hartmann Black (Snow Owls), Bob Socket (Slickly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe) And Pusta Rhymes (Dragon).

New this season, the show’s team members competed for the “Golden Ear” trophy based on the first record of each masked artist. On the way to the final, McCarthy Wallberg was in the lead with three points, while Dick and Scherzinger each had two points and Zion had zero.

As for the sun, McCarthy Wallberg first chose Demi Lovato; Jeong named Gwyneth Paltrow; Scherzinger thought it was Catherine McPhee; Dick thought it was Natasha Penningfield.

Mushroom, named McCarthy Wallberg Maxwell; Jeong Justin chose Timberlake; Donald Clover of Scherzinger; Dick named Billy Porter.

As for the crocodile, McCarthy Wallberg took another point with Nick Carter; Jeong’s first impression was of Bradley Cooper; Nick Lachi of Scherzinger; And Dickin Jordan Knight.

With four first-place appearances, McCarthy Wallberg was the clear winner for the “Golden Ear”.

The final songs of the three final songs, as well as previous numbers and group guesses can be found here.

Crocodile, “Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Crocodile (third place)

Song: Journey by “Open Weapons”

Previous songs: “This Is My Life” by Bon Jovi; “Toxic” by Britney Spears; Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love”; “I do not want to miss a thing” by Aerosmith

Previous group guesses: John Hamm, Nick Lachi, Tony Wallberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Gravitz, Harry Koenig Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Quarini, A.J. McLean, Nick Carter

Mushroom, “Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Mushrooms (second place)

Song: “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder

Previous songs: Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work”; Cher wrote “If I Can Turn Time”; “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry; “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Previous group guesses: Donald Clover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Jaden Smith, Day Dix, The Weekend; Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odum Jr., Keegan Michael Kee

Sun, “Masked Singer”

Courtesy of Fox

Sun (first place)

Song: “Story” by Brandi Carlyle

Previous songs: “Cus I Love You” by Liso; “Prayer” by Kesha; “Piece of My Heat” by Janice Joplin; “After the Party” by Billy Elish

Previous group guesses: Catherine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Monty Moore, Gary Underwood, Jewel, Leon Rhymes, Brandi Carlisle, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clark

“The Mascot Singer” will return in the spring for Season 5. Meanwhile, Spinoff “The Mask Dancer” launches on December 27 on Fox.