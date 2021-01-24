Home Top News The National Women’s Team will face the United States, Japan and Canada in the She Believes tournament – Sports

Jan 24, 2021
Star player Marta prepares for the Olympics
Photo: Laura Zago / CBF


In preparation for the Olympic Games, the Brazilian women’s football team will participate in the sixth edition of the She Belives tournament. Brazil is one of the guests of the competition which will feature teams from Japan, Canada and hosts, USA. The duels will be played during the Fifa Date period, from February 15 to 24, in Orlando (USA). The four teams, which are among the top ten in the FIFA rankings, will compete in the Tokyo Olympics in July this year.

Brazil’s debut at the She Believes Tournament will take place against Japan on February 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT. In the second round, the team will face current world champions, the United States, on February 21 at 5 p.m. ET. Canarinho will close his participation in the tournament against Canada on February 24 with a duel scheduled for 6 p.m. All matches will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando (USA).

As coach of the women’s team, Pia Sundhage led Brazil in two duels against Canada. At the first opportunity, at the International Tournament of China, the Brazilians won by 4 to 0. In the second match, at the Tournoi de France, they drew by 2 to 2. The two teams shared the 8th position in the standings FIFA national teams.

The last meeting between Brazil and the United States (1st) took place precisely during the She Believes Tournament, in February 2019. On the occasion, the Brazilian team lost to the hosts, by 1 to 0. In the same edition, Brazil faced Japan (10th). ), and was beaten by the score of 3 to 1.

