The Netflix series won Cobra Guy and The Crown with a rare brand

Netflix releases a number of series each year. With that, from time to time, some production becomes more popular.

This seems to be happening again. In the United States, Ginny & Georgia show that this is one of the site’s most beloved shows.

Forbes’ Travis Bean showed how the play surpassed shows like Cobra Guy and The Crown in an important ranking. Each show topped the Netflix Top 10 list.

Bean’s list is based in the United States, which is important for being one of the site’s major markets.

The journalist noted that Ginny & Georgia, led by the top 10, had reached the point of 15 consecutive days. Until then, only the other four series have achieved this: Umbrella Academy, Ratchet, The Queen’s Gambit and The Tigers Mafia.

It’s 22 days for O Compido da Rainhaw and 27 days for the documentary series A Mafia of Tigers. The Cobra hand had nine days, and the crown appears on that list with 11 days.

In total, only 23 series were able to stay in the lead for more than a week.

The fact that it is long on the list means more visitors to Ginny & Georgia.

The series follows teenager Ginny and his mother Georgia as they move to a small New England town. A young neighbor turns his attention to Ginny, a restaurant owner who becomes a fan of Georgia.

Unlike many series of genres, Ginny & Georgia is not shy away from controversial topics such as mental health and racism.

The highest scenarios were created with the help of psychologists who worked to ensure the highest honesty and truth.

O Elenco de Ginny & Georgia Conta com Brian Howie (The Exorcist), Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar), ​​Diesel La Dorca (Little Monsters), Sarah Wise Glass (Degrosi), Jennifer Robertson (Shitzcreek), ), Scott Porter (good wife) e Raymond Uplock (orphan black).

The first season of Ginny & Georgia is available on Netflix. This also applies to other series mentioned, such as Cobra Guy and The Crown.