The Netflix trailer shows the smiling wife of killer Chris Watt in a home video.

The new Netflix documentary trailer showed the smiling wife of killer Chris Watt talking about a happy family life in a home video. He killed her and two daughters, 4 and 3, and filled the young girl’s body with an oil tank.

‘I went through the darkest period of my life and I met Chris and he was the best thing that happened to me,’ Shanann Watts told the camera in a cold scene I’ve never seen before.

Chris Watts strangled his pregnant wife (34 years old) when confronted with him about a relationship with a colleague in August 2018, and killed her and her unborn son Nico, at home in Frederick, Colorado.

Then, daughters Bella (4 years old) and Celeste (3 years old) picked up the mother’s body in a car, went to a distant oilfield, choked them with a New York Yankees blanket, and put the bodies in an oil tank.

Netflix’s new documentary’American Murder: The Family Next Door’, which airs on September 30th, will take a look at the horrific murders, including the perfect family life that led to the crime and the killer’s efforts to persuade the police where his wife ran away. children.

This online streaming giant dropped the trailer for a true crime show directed by Jenny Popplewell and Oscar-winning chief producer James Marsh.

Netflix said the show will collect’raw vivid videos’ and investigate’the disappearance of Shanan Watts and her children and the terrible incidents that followed.’

The trailer begins with a video of a house doorbell showing Shanann returning home the night before her strangled husband to her cheating husband.

A 911 call from Shanann’s friend Nicole plays a video with her saying she’I’m concerned about my friend’.

‘I brought her home at 2 o’clock last night, and I didn’t hear that I couldn’t hold her this morning,’ she told the 911 operator.

‘I went to her house and her car is there. She doesn’t answer calls and doesn’t even answer text messages. ‘

The trailer shows the length of the murderer, distanced from the disappearance of his family, until he finally confesses a terrible crime.

Chris sent a text message to his deceased wife, “Would you like to call me?” One moment after he strangled her and dumped her body in his workplace.

The video shows how Chris attempted to trick law enforcement that his wife went missing and took their children.

‘Did you have any notes or anything?’ Someone asks him when he and others seem to be searching the family home.

Chris answers.

In another clip playing Chris’ worried husband,’I don’t know what to do now.

In an interview with the police, he said,’Will I do this? Did it make you feel she had to leave? ‘

New Netflix documentary’American Murder: The Family Next Door’ airs on September 30th

The show also offers a glimpse into what seems to be the perfect happy family life, with smiling photos of young families and archive footage of kids blowing candles on their birthday cakes.

In one home video of the trailer, Chris is seen as an image of little Bella and Celeste and her dotting father playing with toys.

In another scene, Shannon tells the camera that her husband wants to tell a’story’ about’the best thing that happened to me’.

‘Hey, my name is Shanann. I want you to know a little bit of my story,” she said, laughing at the camera.

Her voice was later heard saying,’I did everything in my heart to make the family life better.’

The couple’s wedding video is also played on the screen.

However, the show shows that there is a problem under the happy image of the surface.

Chris’s voice says,’Mom didn’t think she was good enough,’ and Shanan jokes that she’tortured’ and’rejected’ her husband.

The moment from the police interview room shows Chris being interrogated by the police.

This video shows the fallen killer the moment the net closes.

‘There is only one in this room who knows what the truth is,’ the detective tells him. “We’ll be the two in about five minutes.”

Shanann talks about a happy family life in a home video footage before the murder.

Chris was sentenced to five life sentences and was sent to a Dodge correctional institution in Wowpoon, Wisconsin in November 2018.

It turns out that after he was imprisoned, he had an affair with a colleague for two months and planned a new life with her.

In a prison confession, he revealed how she strangled Shanann in about four minutes after learning about her affair and said that he would never see his children again.

After strangling her, the killer said that Bella came into the room and asked her mom what was wrong.

Chris dragged Shanann’s lifeless body down the stairs, and Celeste also woke up and ran around the house.

He tied Shanann to a truck and put the two girls in the vehicle with their mother’s body.

The killer took the girls to his workshop, choking Celeste with a New York Yankees blanket, and threw her body into an oil tank while Bella watched.

Then he murdered Bella in the same way he stuffed himself into a tank.

Chris buried Shanann and his unborn son in a shallow grave.

Chris cheated on concerns about the family, saying his wife must have left with their children.

Since then, in November 2018, he confessed and pleaded guilty to five first-degree murders, one illegal abortion of pregnancy, and three human manipulations that have died.