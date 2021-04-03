Home Tech The new character is coming in Mortal Combat Mobile

The new character is coming in Mortal Combat Mobile

Apr 03, 2021 0 Comments
To celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Death Combat Mobile, Warner Bros. game e Netherreelm Studios MK11: Announced the availability of new writing already added to the consoles called Rain.

According to the official description of the character, he will have interesting advantages: “Rain starts every game with a strength bar and has a chance to face the opponent’s basic attacks immediately.

His counter-attack uses a new puff called “soaked” which slows down his opponents and makes them more susceptible to lightning strikes from him, his comrades and equipment. “

Combat has no character on the consoles, but there are some messages for those who already have. With the new tower guide and tool, this is the position of Shank Chung, who received a death (Shapshifter’s block) and soon a beast (visceral punt).

Memory hunt

For a limited time, the Relic Hunt event will return as part of the Mortal Combat Mobile’s sixth anniversary celebrations, available from April 5 to 12. In order to free Shao Khan, the soldiers fight in a series of towers with the same towers.

Monuments await at the top of each tower containing fragments of the spirit of Shao Khan hidden by the Elder Coats. Once enough spirit pieces have been earned, the player will open a Shao Khan diamond card that can be upgraded to Fusion X. As an added reward for more players, Mortal Combat Mobile will be offering 50 free souls a week from 5 to 11 April.

Via Diego Lima / IGN
