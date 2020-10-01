The new Chromecast works as a cheap but unsupported xCloud streamer.

Google’s New Chromecast When you’re ready to sideload your game streaming service, you can run Microsoft’s xCloud. The Verge Can be checked. The function has been demonstrated before. On Reddit by u/kiddj55, And we were able to play by installing the Xbox Game Pass app on our own hardware and accessing cloud streaming. Gears of War 5.

It’s very similar to Google’s Stadia game streaming service. Also works, xCloud is not yet officially supported on Google’s new hardware. This means you need to sideload to install xCloud. This process involves finding an APK for the Xbox Game Pass app online and finding a way to transfer it to a dongle (here guide Android police Then change the Chromecast settings to allow app installation from’Unknown Source’.

The lack of official support means there is no guarantee as to how xCloud will work on your hardware. u/kiddj55 pointed out in the comments The Xbox Games Pass app is designed for phones and not optimized for TV, so the game appears to run at 720p resolution. However, it does support Xbox controllers paired via Bluetooth.

It is possible to stream games in the cloud, but we Stream games locally on your Xbox console. When we installed Xbox beta app (Provides this functionality) I found that it crashes whenever I try to open it.

It’s not clear when xCloud support will officially arrive on the new Chromecast. Google has its own Stadia service officially The first half of next year However, it is unlikely that Microsoft will be too far behind. That’s good news for anyone looking for an affordable $50 device that can stream games to their TV. Especially the new Chromecast A pretty good video streaming device By itself.