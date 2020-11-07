The new Google Apps will help providers block phone activity if you miss installment payments

A strange application has emerged in the Google Play Store called the “Device Lock Controller”. The app was quietly released in June, and according to this report there are about 10 downloads. Basically, this app is designed to control lenders, banks, and carriers (who you have to pay) to operate on the device if you are lagging behind in payments.

The functionality of the application is described in the Play Store as follows:

Device Lock Controller enables device management for lenders. Your provider may remotely control access to your device if you do not pay multiple fees. If your device is blocked, basic functionality such as emergency call and access to settings is still available.

According to a report XDA-Developers, the first person to notice the application writes that the DeviceAdminService API is used in the application to remotely control the device's functionality. "It's the same API that companies use to control what employees can do with their work phones." If you are late in paying, a loan may lock you out of using your phone.











Device lock control application

There is an ethical confusion with applications like this. If creditors and providers want to ensure that payments are made on financed devices, this poses a problem for everyone who uses a smartphone as their primary device. Coupling is very important, especially in 2020, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt, I suggest a reason for such an application, to prevent people from cheating buyers on the personal sale of a phone that has not been paid ‘which will undoubtedly lead to the buyer being late.

We have always heard about reducing cell service when making payments, but the same procedure is never associated with a device that has never been paid, at least not from the end of the phone. Devices from pending carriers can sometimes be blacklisted from working on the network until the phone’s balance is paid off – the same thing happens when a customer decides to leave the carrier. It happens from the backend. However, if you manage to export the phone, you can use it on any other network.

