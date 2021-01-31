The new measures will take effect on Sunday at 00:00

MyOn Thursday, Republican President Marcelo Rebello de Souza ordered for the tenth time to renew the state of emergency in Portugal, and on the same day, the Council of Ministers approved a few measures to remain in place until the 14th. February with the evolution of Govit-19.

Under a decree issued on Friday regulating the state of emergency, travel by any means is restricted outside the mainland, except for air links to the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madrid, as well as for work-related cases, return home, transport of mail and supplies and for humanitarian and emergency purposes.

In March 2020, at the onset of the epidemic, border control would restrict the movement of goods, work and emergency and emergency vehicles and emergency services at authorized crossroads between Portugal and Spain.

Apart from freight traffic, train services between Portugal and Spain have been suspended and river transport has also been suspended, the Interior Ministry said.

As of Sunday, there are eight permanent crossing points (24 hours a day), five approved cross points on working days from 07:00 to 09:00 and 18:00 to 20:00 and the authorized crossing point (Rio de Owner) on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 : 00 to 12:00.

At air links, travelers to Portugal from EU countries with more than 150 Covit-19 cases per 100,000 citizens will have to submit a test, which will be isolated if there are more than 500 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the EU, countries with less than 150 cases per 100,000 population, such as Finland or Norway, have no restrictions, but those with 150 to 500 cases per 100,000 people per 100,000 people in countries such as Germany, Belgium, France, Italy or the Netherlands, in the previous 72 hours. Prove the evidence for the Covit-19 test with the negative result performed.

Travelers from countries with more than 500 cases per 100 thousand people, such as Spain or Ireland, will have to present a negative test, but will have to stay in isolation for 14 days, at home or at a place indicated by Portuguese health officials. …

In this case, essential trips are excluded, the length of which does not exceed 48 hours.

With regard to flights to countries outside the EU, three categories are defined. Evidence of a negative test is required for flights from safe countries (EU Recommendation Council list). Only essential flights are allowed for flights from all other countries, always with proof of inspection.

In the case of Brazil and the United Kingdom, flights have been suspended until February 14, with the exception of return flights.

In the field of education, teaching activities in educational and teaching institutions have been suspended till Friday, February 5, while face-to-face non-teaching will be resumed from Monday, February 8.

Day care centers will be closed and support activities for families will be in place.

Over the past 15 days, all restrictions on non-essential trade, catering and inter-city traffic on the mainland of Portugal have been in effect during this new state of emergency.

In the health sector, the hiring of physicians and nurses trained abroad “until certain requirements are met” is allowed for a maximum of one year.

In the case of physicians trained abroad to be employed in sections of the National Health Service, they must prove their approval in the written examination required to recognize the degree.

