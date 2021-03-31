The new movie of “Death Games” gets the trailer; Find out where to look for the owner’s work on the new movie trailer for “Death Games”; Know where to look for copyrighted works | Life & Art – People

Chris Rock is one of the protagonists of the new film entitled ‘Deadly Games’ (Photo: Studiogonal GMPH / Brooke Palmer)



John Kramer – also known as “Jigsaw” – had a specific method of killing victims. He always started with sports, which tested people’s willingness to live through physical and psychological torture. Everyone knows that this killer has already been killed, but his story had an impact on many disciples. Since then, “Mortal Games” franchise releases trailer for the upcoming “Spiral – The Legacy of the Mortal Games” movie..

The work is scheduled for release on May 14 in the United States. However, the date for Brazil has not yet been announced.

In suspense, police senior Marcus (Samuel L. Jackson) and detective Ezekiel Banks (Chris Rock) unravel a series of murders in the city along with newcomer William (Max Mingella).

Deaths follow a jigsaw-like pattern. Therefore, the police immediately recognize the implications. However, during the trials Ezekiel gets into a bad game and has to find ways to escape.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bowsman, the horror film stars Samuel L. Starring Jackson (“Pulp Fiction”), Chris Rock (“The Great People”), Max Mingella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Marisol Nichols (“Holiday Frustration in Las Vegas”).

Where to watch movies

The Mortal Games (2004)

The first film in the series, Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), is a killer with a trademark: he leaves a puzzle-shaped scar on the victims. Detective David Topp (Danny Glober) must settle the case and catch the man.

Where: Rent on Google Play, R $ 6.90, and Apple TV for R $ 11.90

Death Game 2 (2005)

Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is missing from previous events. But a murder detective leads Eric Matthews (Tony Wallberg) to believe the killer may have returned.

Where: Netflix e Amazon Prime Video

Death Game 3 – Legacy (2006)

Dr. Lynn Tenlon (Bahan Sumerk) abducts Amanda (Shawny Smith). The health professional is trapped in an abandoned house and forced to keep Jisa (Tobin Bell) alive because he is on the verge of death.

Where: Netflix e Amazon Prime Video

Game of Death 4 – Revelation (2007)

Agents Strom (Scott Patterson) and Perez (Athena Karkanis) specialize in detailing the psychological profiles of offenders. The two come to the police station to hear that a detective has been murdered.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Death Game 5 – Heir (2008)

Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandler) may be the last person alive, ready to follow the traditions left by the jigsaw after he died. However, his secret is threatened. So, he starts a hunt to eliminate all those who can express his situation.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Death Game 6 (2009)

After the death of an agent, Hoffman was given a new responsibility to spread the jigsaw tradition. But the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is close to finding his identity. Then he starts a plan to stop being known.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

The Mortal Games: The End (2010)

Bobby Dagen (Sean Patrick Flannery) publishes a book and DVD about his experience of escaping the dangers of jigsaw. During production, he collects reports from many of the survivors. At the same time, the killings are happening again.

Where: Rent on Google Play, R $ 3.90; At Luke, R for $ 4.99; And on Microsoft Play, for R $ 4.90

Death Game: Jigsaw (2017)

Bodies are starting to appear in the city with different designs. The trials come to the same conclusion: Jigsaw. The legacy of the serial killer continues to torture people’s lives even after his death.

Where: Telecin

