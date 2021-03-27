The new Netflix series broke the big record and surpassed Umbrella Academy

As previously announced, the winning series on Netflix, Ginny & Georgia, was looking for the biggest record. It turns out that the product has reached the record.

Forbes in the United States has been monitoring the number of consecutive days in the Netflix Top 10 series. It turns out that Ginny & Georgia reached the 28-day target.

Plus, it’s the only Netflix series to have achieved this incredible feat. The Tigers Mafia, which reached 27 days in the first place, has 28 days left.

Other projects include the famous O Compido da Reinha, Ratchet and The Umbrella Academy.

In the same ranking, in addition to mega-popular series like The Umbrella Academy, shows like Ginny & Georgia performed better than The Crown and Cobra Guy. What is known is that only 23 Netflix series have been able to lead for more than a week in a row.

Taking into account the fact that new products are released in practice every week, the achievement of the play becomes even more incredible.

The series follows teenager Ginny and his mother Georgia as they move to a new New England city. A young neighbor turns his attention to Ginny, a restaurant owner who becomes a fan of Georgia.

Unlike many series of genres, Ginny & Georgia is not shy away from controversial topics such as mental health and racism.

The highest scenarios were created with the help of psychologists who worked to ensure the highest honesty and truth.

O Elenco de Jinny & Georgia Conta com Brian Howie (The Exorcist), Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar), ​​Diesel La Dorca (Little Monsters), Sarah Wise Glass (Degrosi), Jennifer Robertson (Shitzcreek), ), Scott Porter (good wife) e Raymond Uplock (orphan black).

The first season of Ginny & Georgia is available on Netflix. This also applies to other series mentioned, such as The Umbrella Academy and The Mafia of Tigers.