The new season of’The Bachelorette’ with Clare Crawley doesn’t sound like’Well done’.

Claire Crawley’s journey begins tonight, and the latest trailer completes the latest single-loving rocky paths with tears and shouts.

According to host Chris Harrison, whatever happens between Crawley and the men in the house, “it doesn’t end well”.

“I’ve been looking for love all my life. I’m 39 years old. This may be my last chance. I promise. These fingers will no longer be bare.”

And when she meets contestant Dale Moss in the limousine, she declares love at first sight. “I felt like I had just met my husband,” she says.