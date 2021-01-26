Home Tech The new subscription service for Atari Classic lovers is Flex Arcade

The new subscription service for Atari Classic lovers is Flex Arcade

Jan 27, 2021 0 Comments
At a time when we have more subscription services in the gaming world, Flex, a multimedia streaming service, also decided to join the train.

From now on, you will have the opportunity to not only listen to TV, movies, photos and music, but also enjoy a wide collection of Atari games. This new offer will amaze many fans of popular games, making sure you can enjoy dozens of games from anywhere.

Interestingly, Flex allows you to add your own prototypes and ROMs to the platform. So, if you still miss a Comboy Color emulator and Pokemon ROM somewhere, you already know what to do!

Plex Arcade only costs $ 5 a month

Priced at just $ 5 a month (approximately 4 euros), Flex Arcade will win over thousands of players over the next few days. However, only time will tell what you need to do to keep your subscribers “attracted” to the service.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the launch offer, which includes a 7-day trial period. You can run all your Atari games and additional emulators on Android devices (smartphone, tablet and TV), iOS, tvOS and Chrome browser.

However, to do so, you need to have a Flex server active on the Windows or MacOS operating system, as BarSec does not support Linux or other alternative sites.

