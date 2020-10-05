The New York Giants believe that Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey threw his first punch in a melee match after a match against Golden Tate.

New York Giants director Joe Judge Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams’ first punch on close-up Sunday after the match Golden tate.

Tate defended himself as the two players went to the ground before the players and coaches of both teams separated the two players with history from each other.

“First of all, I don’t want [co-owners] John Mara, Steve Tisch, or anyone on this team should solve problems like this after the game is over. “This is not why we play. There are 60 minutes between whistles to legally beat each other. We don’t need anything extra.

2 related

“I talked to a lot of players. Obviously we [it] And with those involved, I followed me and Sean to have an eyewitness view of myself. [McVay, the Rams’ head coach] I made an exchange in midfield. I turned around and what was happening right in front of me. So I took a quick look at that right there.

“Hey, all I have to say is the account I got from a lot of players. Obviously there’s a history between them and the punches were blown up. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn’t one. He was the one who threw and involved Everyone tried to break it.

“From what I saw with my own eyes, I can say that all of our players and the Rams staff and players were trying to break it. I wasn’t doing anything in the pile. … I’m trying to break it.”

The league is reviewing the problem, but sources told ESPN that no suspension is expected for any player. The Giants have no plans to discipline Tate except for new information.

“There are a lot of things to look at as a team here and now,” said Judge. “But with the information I received, what I saw with my own eyes, and the information our players gave me, it didn’t sound like there was an immediate need. [discipline for Tate]. But if there is, I will investigate. Obviously we will always take care of the player. “