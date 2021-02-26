Home Tech The next major update of ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ has been postponed

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
A CD maker Project RED posted a post on Twitter saying he could not start the next big one Update In ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ February, Announced that it was forced to postpone the release of version 1.2 for the second half March.

The company explains Recent computer attackThe targets compromised the ability to reach the starting target Update. Version 1.2 implements some changes aimed at improving the quality of life of players.

“This is not news we want to share, but we want to make sure we get this started Update In the right way. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer. Thank you for your patience and support ”, you can read in the CD’s ‘tweet’ Project Red.

Also read: ‘Ori’ creator accuses ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ of “selling pork fat”

