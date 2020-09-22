The Notre Dame-Wake Forest football match was postponed after more positive coronavirus testing.

The Notre Dame-Wake Forest football match scheduled for Saturday was postponed after Ireland announced that 13 players were isolated.

Notre Dame said in a statement on Tuesday that out of 94 tests conducted on Monday, seven athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. With the test results last week, 13 players were quarantined and 10 were quarantined. As a result, Notre Dame paused all football-related activities. Both schools are preparing a date to change the match schedule.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement: “We will continue to follow prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures, making student-athlete health and safety a top priority. “We had a positive rate in August, and the players handled it nicely.

“We knew COVID would be struggling throughout the season and will always put student-player health and safety at the forefront of decision making. We look forward to resuming team activity and coming back to the pitch.”

Wake Forest athletics coach John Curry said in a statement that the two schools are rescheduling the game on October 3, an opening date shared by the two schools.

In a statement, Currie said, “I know that everyone involved is sad that they couldn’t play this weekend, but it’s the right decision for the situation.” “We are already discussing rescheduling options with ACC and future opposing teams, including the possibility to play on the weekend of October 3.”

Notre Dame started the season with a victory over Duke, beating South Florida 52-0 at home last Saturday.

This is not the first time the Irish have stopped practicing this season. They also paused for the 3rd day of the last month after getting 5 positive results during the 2 tests.

This is now the fourth ACC game to be affected by the coronavirus issue.