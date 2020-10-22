The number of elderly people infected with the coronavirus in Europe is increasing again. That’s really bad news

However, the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that more seniors are now being infected. According to the ECDC’s latest status report, the rate of new infections in populations 65 and older in at least 13 countries in Europe rose to what the ECDC defined as “high” last week (64 per 100,000 in Croatia and 206 per 100,000 in the Netherlands). . .

The rapid increase in infections among older people in recent weeks can be seen in almost every European country for which data are available.

In some Eastern European countries, the rate of Covid-19 infection among people over the age of 65 is more than double that of the first wave of over 100 in the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovenia and Hungary.

Older people are much more likely to be hospitalized and have a much higher risk of dying, which is a concern that the higher rates of infection among older people are.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of the end of August, nearly 88% of all deaths in Europe were over the age of 65. In the Czech Republic, over 65 years of age accounted for 14% of daytime infections, but as of October 11th, they accounted for 94% of deaths.

When the infection begins to spread to older people, hospitals can quickly become overwhelmed, as it did in Italy, Spain and other countries during the first outbreak of the virus in the spring.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health and Social Care, the population over 60 who tested positive in the UK has quadrupled compared to early September.

Professor Jonathan Bantam, head of England’s deputy faculty, told a government press conference last week that the high infection rate, first seen among young people, has recently started to’oil’ to the higher age group.

The Robert Koch Institute, a center for disease control in Germany, warned in a recent situation report on Monday that “the proportion of older patients is on the rise” since early September.

In France, cases of new Corona 19 in people over 65 have tripled in just six weeks, according to French health authorities.

According to data from Spain, the average age of people newly diagnosed with the virus fell from 40 at the end of July to 37 at the end of August, but recently increased to 39.

The spread of infection from the younger to the elderly has been documented elsewhere.

Researchers American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A survey of the coronavirus outbreak in the southern United States last June found that the increase in infections among young adults was 4 to 15 days ahead of the increase in older adults. In other words, once the outbreak spreads to younger people, it begins to spread to older and more vulnerable age groups.

Dr Jennifer Cole of the University of London Royal Holloway, according to UK data, the outbreak is not “contained” among younger age groups, and many virus outbreaks may be related to: Multigenerational furniture

Many European countries are now competing with watches to prevent overloading the healthcare system.

In the early days of the epidemic, there were suggestions that if the elderly could somehow be protected from the virus, the rest of society should be able to maintain a normal life, but now most governments are realizing that the plan has failed.

Faced with a surge in incidents, Ireland has announced it will re-enact the six-week blockade starting Monday through Wednesday.

The Czech Republic was closed last week. On Monday the government Made a face mask a must. Almost everywhere. Belgium has introduced a curfew between midnight and 6 am.

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency in the Madrid area almost two weeks ago. On Tuesday, it said it was also considering imposing a curfew that could be implemented in other regions as well.

In Britain, Wales will enter a two-week “fire halt” blockade starting Friday, First Deputy Secretary Mark Drake Ford said Monday.

In major cities in France, such as Paris, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Lille and Lyon, there is a curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a new stringent limit on Sunday after recording a new record high number of positive tests for the fifth consecutive day. Crucially, Conte gave the Italian mayor the right to impose curfew in public places after 9pm.

Experts say widespread containment is needed to protect the elderly and vulnerable groups.

“We saw an increase in the number of cases, starting with young people in their 20s and gradually spreading to older people,” said Patrick Vallance, chief scientific advisor in the UK, at a briefing last month. “This increase in cases has led to an increase in hospitalizations. As hospitalizations increase…. very sadly not unexpected, but deaths are also increasing.”