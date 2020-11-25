The NYPD is doing its best to prevent Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade from turning into a super spreader event – police are posting around the parade route to make sure large crowds do not form.

The Turkey Day tradition is now an extended parade of more than 3 days, and by tapping in advance on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, police are busy getting into trouble and raising everyone.

As you can see, a ton of barricades are set up on the blocked side streets around Macy’s main store, where most of the pre-tapping takes place … and the police have a perimeter.

Police are making their presence known, but the police profile for the march to a high-ranking NYPD officer DMJet has been reduced by 80 per cent over last year, which is a huge cut. Since the march was so small we were told to reduce the power.

We are told that the NYPD does not expect any large crowds or any trouble, and we hope that most people will be wise and ashamed to come together to watch the pre-taping … but if people come to see, the police will teach them about the dangers of the crowd. An epidemic and move them.

So far, things seem to be running smoothly as Macy overcomes a new look parade, which is only the final part of the usual 2.5-mile trail.

Macy's Honzos tells us that there is no problem with tapping floats, balloons, Santa Claus and artists in the side streets around the main department store … thanks in part to the safe perimeter. The organizers did not telegraph the location where they were filming, which also helped prevent the crowd from forming.

Macy’s says Thanksgiving Day will feature a live show outside the primary store Savannah Kudri, Al Rocker And Hota Code During the summary march … we are told that there will be a large police presence.