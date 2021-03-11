The old Lotus Formula 1 sound will be inspiring to Eviza

The 2,000 hp Lotus electric sports car will have a unique soundtrack

Lotus has to have a unique ‘soundtrack’ to the new Eviza, to do so, it has turned to Welsh music producer Patrick Patrigios, so the sound of the electric hyper sports car has some similarities with a V8.

For this work, Lotus announced that Patrick Patrickios used the sound of the Lotus Type 49 V8 engine, which won the 1967 Formula 1 Netherlands GP at the wheel with Jim Clark.

Patricios and the Lotus team realized that by digitally manipulating the sound of the iconic V8 model, the engine’s slowing down created a frequency similar to the natural sound created by Eviza’s advanced advanced all – electric transmission system.

In this way, the new Lotus Electric, the world’s most powerful production car, with nearly 2,000 hp of power, will have digitally manipulated sound that will appear on the V8, which will help to customize all the sounds of the hypercar, passing the sound of turn signals from the seat belt alarm.

“We wanted to create something that would evoke an emotional connection between the car and the driver. Sound is very influential in enriching and creating emotions, that bond that is an important part of the lotus experience.”, sublinhou Patrick Patrigios.

The main task of this work is to generate external sound for the Eviza because it generates all its power by accelerating from 0 to 300 km / h in 9 seconds.

Note that the new electric hypercar from Lotus has four electric motors and an all-wheel drive with a torque of 1,700 Nm (by vector) from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds and 0 to 300 km / h in 9 seconds. 320 km / h at maximum speed.

The 2,000 kW lithium ion battery is housed in the rear (in the tradition of the Lotus rear engine) and is rated at about 400 km.