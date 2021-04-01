The new dinosaur, the size of an elephant and with large claws and sharp teeth, has dominated the southern hemisphere for 80 million years.

“Fearmaker”. This is how the Argentine team of researchers was baptized Lulcalcan aliochronianus, A new dinosaur recently discovered in Patagonia, the newspaper says ABC.

80 million years ago, this predator would certainly have caused terror wherever it went, thanks to its incredible size (which can reach five meters in length), its sharp teeth and enormous claws.

According to the Spanish newspaper, while the Northern Hemisphere was dominated by tyrants, the Abelizurites did the same in the Southern Hemisphere. This Theropod familyIt consists of about ten species known to date, mainly through Patagonia and other parts of the former Kondwana supercontinent.

According to the authors of a new study published in the March 30 issue of the journal Science Journal of Spinal Paleontology, Oh L. Aliochronianus He may have been one of the members of this family.

One of the fossils found A strange skull, Very well preserved, its shape and rough bones reveal that this dinosaur’s head had the same extensions and prominence as some modern reptile.

However, the most distinctive feature of this new species is a small, ventilated posterior sinus in the middle ear area, which is not found in any other ablation.

This finding suggests that their hearing is different from other aphrodisiacs, i.e. Probably the best Like modern crocodiles.

Although this is an important discovery, much remains to be explored. “This discovery suggests that there are more aphrodisiacs than have yet been discovered, so let’s look for other new species,” said Federico Gianesini, an archaeologist at the National University of San Luis and one of the authors of the study.