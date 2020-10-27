The OnePlus 7T is absolutely for just $399 ($100 discount).

that much OnePlus 8T It may come out now, but last year’s OnePlus 7T It’s worth considering. And result In a recent survey Android permissions Readers still consider it a good buy.

The 2019 model already received a $100 cut from $599 to $499 a few months ago, but B&H Photo Video gave the OnePlus 7T an extra $100 off. In other words, you can answer the phone. Only $399. You’re missing out on 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, and new flagship silicon, but that’s almost half of the $750 8T price.

This deal applies to the 128GB unlock model, but I’m not sure how long the promotion will last. Also, the retailer points out that this particular model (HD1907) will not work with Verizon.

Anyway, the OnePlus 7T was a good deal for $499 and it’s a fantastic deal at this discounted price tag. For $399 it comes with a powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a 90Hz FHD+ OLED screen, and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging.

It also has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. The latter cannot be used on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8T.

Like this discounted OnePlus 7T idea? Then confirm the transaction via the button below. Otherwise, you can also take a look at our summary. Best OnePlus Phone.