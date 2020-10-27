Home Tech The OnePlus 7T is absolutely for just $399 ($100 discount).

The OnePlus 7T is absolutely for just $399 ($100 discount).

Oct 27, 2020 0 Comments
Quantcast

OnePlus 7T BH Photo Video

that much OnePlus 8T It may come out now, but last year’s OnePlus 7T It’s worth considering. And result In a recent survey Android permissions Readers still consider it a good buy.

The 2019 model already received a $100 cut from $599 to $499 a few months ago, but B&H Photo Video gave the OnePlus 7T an extra $100 off. In other words, you can answer the phone. Only $399. You’re missing out on 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, and new flagship silicon, but that’s almost half of the $750 8T price.

This deal applies to the 128GB unlock model, but I’m not sure how long the promotion will last. Also, the retailer points out that this particular model (HD1907) will not work with Verizon.

Anyway, the OnePlus 7T was a good deal for $499 and it’s a fantastic deal at this discounted price tag. For $399 it comes with a powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a 90Hz FHD+ OLED screen, and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging.

It also has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. The latter cannot be used on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8T.

Like this discounted OnePlus 7T idea? Then confirm the transaction via the button below. Otherwise, you can also take a look at our summary. Best OnePlus Phone.

READ  Intel Confirms 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop Processors Coming In Early 2021

You May Also Like

If you have upgraded to iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, you may need to re-enable COVID-19 exposure notification.

If you have upgraded to iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, you may need to re-enable COVID-19 exposure notification.

YouTube, Android, iOS player page redesign released

YouTube, Android, iOS player page redesign released

Genshin Impact adds items that make fast travel more convenient

Genshin Impact adds items that make fast travel more convenient

Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed Guide: Which Horse is Better?

Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed Guide: Which Horse is Better?

iFixit's full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro disassembly shows a modular design with replaceable parts.

iFixit’s full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro disassembly shows a modular design with replaceable parts.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light Switch eShop file size revealed

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light Switch eShop file size revealed

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *