The OnePlus 8D goes on DxOMark: cameras that fail at critical details

In the second half of last year, OnePlus chose to launch only the 8T, destroying the Pro version. The OnePlus 8T does not want to be the successor to the OnePlus 8 Pro, but only one level higher than the OnePlus 8 introduced in early 2020.

The terminal has now passed DxOMark’s camera tests and reached 111 points. With an average of 115 points in the photo and 102 points in the video, the equipment ended up in the middle of the table. It is next to intermediate smartphones like Google Pixel 4A or Sony Xperia 5 Mark II.

OnePlus 8T rating in DxOMark smartphone camera rankings

OnePlus 8D: Cameras sin in low light

According to DxOMark, the OnePlus 8T’s main camera can deliver pleasant pictures and videos “as long as you stay away from low light levels”. The fact that it does not have a dedicated telephoto camera is also a defining factor.

As for the video, the good stabilization of the terminal is highlighted. However, “sudden focus changes” are often difficult to apply in all situations.

The dynamic range is low, and the noise level is critical, especially in low light. The detail is still lost in the medium and long distance photos. On the positive side, there is good exposure in most situations, and good ratings of the depth of the portraits.

The OnePlus 8D is not, according to DxOMark, a tool designed for photo enthusiasts. Especially for those who like the performance of the Snapdragon 865 along with the 120 Hz screen will be your prime location.

Full review of OnePlus 8T cameras on DxOMArk

