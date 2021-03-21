The OnePlus 9 Pro wants to have a professional camera in your pocket. Do they know how

OnePlus has already become accustomed to us in the past that smartphone presentations are just rituals, usually they are just expressions of official prices and availability of equipment.

The launch of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Watch will take place on March 23, which will not be any different than what we have seen in the past. Various leaks of information, and even the brand, have already revealed most of the characteristics of the products or their design.

The big banner of the OnePlus 9 Pro will be photo quality. For this purpose, the OnePlus camera maker entered into a partnership with Hasselbot, and in another official video the brand states that it wants to raise the size of the OnePlus cameras professionally.

“Professional photography experience in your pocket” is the goal of OnePlus

In the second episode of the “Behind the Lens” series, some executives at OnePlus talk about the production and challenges of these cameras. Ji Zheng, the company’s creative production director, says the goal is to “have a professional photography experience in your pocket.”

OnePlus, which is focused on providing a better experience for users, would have been more concerned with finding the best “color accuracy”. The main goal is to help the user “tell a better story”.

Keep in mind that the OnePlus 9 Pro’s main and ultraviolet cameras use the Sony IMX789 sensor. It will be interesting to see how far the terminal can really stand alone among other competitors. You can also watch the first episode of the lens series in the video below.

