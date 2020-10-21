The OnePlus 9 will launch in March 2021, four weeks earlier than usual.

The OnePlus 8T has just debuted with a phone featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel, 65W fast charging and a new design. OnePlus is now shifting gears to focus on its flagship portfolio in 2021.

OnePlus usually releases its numbered flagship in May, but this year it unveiled the OnePlus 8 series on April 14th and started selling on April 29th. In 2021, we plan to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March.

OnePlus 9 release date

OnePlus has yet to set a release date for OnePlus 9, but according to information received from insider sources, the launch event is scheduled for around mid-March. OnePlus isn’t the only company considering the early launch of its flagship product in 2021. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy S21 series in January, six weeks earlier than the usual February launch period.

It’s no wonder OnePlus wants to release OnePlus 9 in March. This will give the numbered flagship series more time on store shelves before the T mid-cycle refresh appears in the fall. By launching the OnePlus 9 in March, OnePlus will be able to position its flagship products in 2021 more effectively than Samsung, Xiaomi, etc.

With the initial launch, the OnePlus can better position the OnePlus 9 than the Galaxy S21.

It’s too early to speculate about the OnePlus 9’s internal hardware, but the OnePlus is likely to leverage Qualcomm’s upcoming 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 875. The OnePlus 8T guides 65W fast charging through Warp Charge 65, so the OnePlus 9ga series offers the same charging standard. IP68 waterproof, wireless charging and camera upgrade should also be checked.

As for how accelerated launches will affect mid-cycle refreshes, it will be interesting to see if OnePlus maintains its dual flagship launch cycle going forward. OnePlus avoided the 8T Pro and launched only the regular OnePlus 8T in this generation, and you can only get one flagship series a year as the company is increasingly focusing on carrier partnerships in the United States.

OnePlus’ business model of selling phones for just six months before releasing a new version doesn’t cut it anymore. Carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile want to sell their phones for at least a year, and the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 7T is still on sale almost a year after launch. The unlocked version has been sold out for months. before.

What’s the next step for OnePlus Nord?

OnePlus can focus on the Nord series to increase sales in the future. The OnePlus 8 series hasn’t been sold in meaningful numbers to the company, but the OnePlus Nord continues to do well in major markets like India.

OnePlus introduces two models to the Nord series later this year. It’s the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and entry-level Nord N100 heading to the U.S. powered by the 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 chipset.

In 2021, OnePlus was able to bring the OnePlus 9 series to the default flagship option of the year, then turn its efforts into the mid-range and budget segments with multiple Nord devices throughout the year. We have to wait to see how that goes, but we will learn more about the OnePlus 9 in the coming weeks.