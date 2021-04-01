The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices – the site of the day

Morflox specializes in the development of online tools that offer the opportunity to create three-dimensional mockups of its products and services and has a solution dedicated to designers who use websites or applications, especially for Apple tools.

By Da things You can put your works in a simple way in a customizable 3D display. Select the tool in question and upload your website or application design.

You can find it on Apple devices available at THINGS, for example, the iPhone 11 and 12, the MacBook Pro, the Mac Pro and the iPod Air. And the arrival of Apple devices is in Morblox’s plans.

After designing your design, you can choose 3D elements to complete the project, in addition to the appropriate “background”. Lighting conditions can also be adjusted.

The platform has a free version, which is for one device and two views only. For large business projects, Morblogs involved creating 3D mockups of high-end devices Provides Pro methods, With prices ranging from $ 7 to $ 10 per month, which allows you to open up additional features and access new tools in advance.