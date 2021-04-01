Home science The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices – the site of the day

The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices – the site of the day

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
The online site allows you to create 3D mockups of your website or app for Apple devices - the site of the day

Morflox specializes in the development of online tools that offer the opportunity to create three-dimensional mockups of its products and services and has a solution dedicated to designers who use websites or applications, especially for Apple tools.

By Da things You can put your works in a simple way in a customizable 3D display. Select the tool in question and upload your website or application design.

You can find it on Apple devices available at THINGS, for example, the iPhone 11 and 12, the MacBook Pro, the Mac Pro and the iPod Air. And the arrival of Apple devices is in Morblox’s plans.

After designing your design, you can choose 3D elements to complete the project, in addition to the appropriate “background”. Lighting conditions can also be adjusted.

The platform has a free version, which is for one device and two views only. For large business projects, Morblogs involved creating 3D mockups of high-end devices Provides Pro methods, With prices ranging from $ 7 to $ 10 per month, which allows you to open up additional features and access new tools in advance.

READ  Amazing Sahara Dust Plume Sweeping Across The Atlantic Is Major on File

You May Also Like

"The One Who Causes Fear". A new type of dinosaur was discovered in Patagonia

“The One Who Causes Fear”. A new type of dinosaur was discovered in Patagonia

Witcher 3: The next gen update comes in the second half of 2021

Witcher 3: The next gen update comes in the second half of 2021

YouTube may hide the number of 'likes and dislikes' in videos

YouTube may hide the number of ‘likes and dislikes’ in videos

Touhou Hyouibana Common Anthony of Common Flowers (Switch) will be released worldwide on April 22

Touhou Hyouibana Common Anthony of Common Flowers (Switch) will be released worldwide on April 22

Battlefield 6 may have a free play mode

Battlefield 6 may have a free play mode

Analysis | Cos and wild masks

Analysis | Cos and wild masks

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *