The onset of cold. Is the V8 roaring on the autobahn? The Shelby GT350 must be a Mustang

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 e GT350R Legendary Pony car Such as GT3 e GT3RS The rest 911.

While American cars have a reputable reputation (not always worthy), the Shelby GT350 and GT350R prove to be the opposite with a more precise chassis – despite the higher mass – and round-proven performance.

Is it better? They come with a worthy atmospheric V8 for Maranello’s home. This is because they fitted most American machines with a flat crankshaft, To Ferrari, Which gave them a distinctive sound, which was different from the deep roar Mustang 5.0 V8 Or others V8 Pony Or Muscle cars.



You should see: This Shelby GT350R is by far the most expensive Ford Mustang

Therefore, it is not surprising that this atmospheric V8 with a capacity of 5.2 L offers an “octave up” and unusual numbers (specific power and speed it reaches): 533 hp at 7500 rpm (Red line 8250 RPM) and 582 Nm at 4750 RPM.

In this video of the channel, it is precisely what we can hear in all its glory AutotopNL, Where a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 screams at 280km / h on the surface of its lungs Highway – Notice the “tab” between the 5th and 6th… Large, isn’t it?