The Oregon governor tells residents to call police for individuals violating COVID regulations

Because the country is very close in group activities Thanks Holiday, Government Kate Brown, a Democrat, Has stated OregonResidents to call them if police see Corona virus Violations.

“If there was a party on the street it was no different than what was going on, it would have woken everyone up,” Brown said. Said in an interview on Friday. “What the neighbors are doing [in that case]? They call it law enforcement because it’s so loud. This is how it is. It’s like a noise command violation. ”

The governor ordered a two-week freeze It controls indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than six people not more than two houses in an effort to prevent it from spreading. Corona virus.

Violators could face up to 30 days in prison, a $ 1,250 fine or both Oregonian Announced. Brown said he would work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with his order.

The order allows trust-based meetings of up to 25 people inside and up to 50 people outside.

State officials announced Sunday that the new confirmed and predictable cases of COVID-19 are the third consecutive day in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,517 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number to 65,170 in the state.

“Oregon is on a steep and complete decline in increasing corona virus cases,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Department of Health. “But we are not powerless in the face of this virus. Because it is up to us to slow down the spread. Your choices make a difference. ”

The government announced an additional death from COVID-19 on Sunday, when a 65-year-old man in Multnoma County tested positive on Nov. 15 and died the same day. This brings the state’s death toll to 820.

Allen asked residents to cancel indoor Thanksgiving programs and projects that involve large groups of family and friends.