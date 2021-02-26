The ornithologist photographed a rare case of a bird

A retired ornithologist said he “met once in a lifetime” while photographing a bird of both sexes in the United States.

Retired ornithologist Jamie Hill, 69, admitted to the BBC that he had “met once in a lifetime”. He photographed a cardinal bird with both sexes, which was a rare occurrence in animal life, but very exciting in this regard.

The men are in bright red, reminiscent of the robes of the cardinals of the Catholic Church. The females are light brown.

When confronted with this model, half red and half light brown and white, Jamie Hill firmly believed that the model would face both genders, although this is not new, it is rare.

Jamie Hill told the BBC a friend had told her he had seen an “unusual bird” in his home bird feeder in Pennsylvania, USA.

“I’ve been looking for ivory woodpeckers that have been extinct for almost two decades. It was almost exciting to photograph this rare edition of this zyndromorphic cardinal, one of our most common backyard birds,” Hill said, looking at the pictures taken at the bird friend’s house.

“After capturing the pictures, I felt my heart beating so fast,” Hill moved, suspecting he was facing a case of bilateral gynandromorphism, a bird that has both a uterus and a functional seed.

Brian Pierre of Western University in Illinois explains that half-female and half-male birds are very rare, and spoke to the BBC about the experience. He is a professor and researcher who says that in some organisms this condition may go unnoticed.

“Bilateral kynchondromorphism is caused by an error during cell division,” explains Brian Pierre. “An egg and its associated polar body are fertilized by individual sperm, resulting in an individual male-female chimera.”

This potential kinanthromorphic cardinal was not first seen in the region. According to National Geographic, in 2019, a pair saw a similar bird nearby. Even Jamie Hill believes the cardinal he saw may be the same.