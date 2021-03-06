The Oval – The film shows the connections between some actors and many real characters

Chinese Chloe Zhao is the first woman to win the Best Director award at the Golden Globes in 37 years. In 2021, he won the prize for the film Nomlandland. He also picked up the statue as the best drama film with an award-winning genre. Also, she was the first Asian woman to perform this feat. Before him, Barbara Streisand had won the title in 1984.

The film is the third work by a Chinese director who has already stood alone in ‘The Eternal’. This work is adapted from a book written by another woman: Journalist Jessica Broder, ‘The Nomland: Survivor of the 21st Century America.

The story is based on real events, people who lost their homes and jobs in the United States at the beginning of the decade and began to live like nomads. Even in the film, many of the characters are the opposite of the actors, which adds even more real air to the storyline.

I would especially like to thank you for sharing with us the stories of the nomads, ”Zhao said at the awards ceremony. “Compassion is breaking all barriers between us – heart to heart connection. Your pain is my pain; it is mixed and shared between us. That’s why I love making movies and telling stories.”

Zhao, a fan of Marvel films, ‘The Avengers’, has been inspired to create this feature since the turn of the decade. “I’m going to put together one that shows the time we were in. It was in late 2011 and early 2012. Avengers was the best film of that time. That’s where my passion for MCU began, and it shows how much Fern has moved on from the life we ​​know.” He said.

The film shows the connections between some actors and many real characters

Action. Actress Frances McDormand chose Fern as the name of the character she will play in ‘Nomlandland’ because it is similar to her own name. So, for him, it could be a more intimate relationship with the real characters who starred with him in the film produced by Chloe Zhao, the Golden Globe winner for Best Director and Best Drama. According to Francis, one of the greatest lessons learned within the plot was how to deal with those who had lost everything. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is keep your mouth shut and listen. I’ve been practicing for a long time. The film listens to their story, not trying to tell mine,” he said in an interview. The unity between these nomadic peoples who started living on the roads and in groups, one is always trying to help the other ..