The Palácio Estoril Hotel is the only luxury spa in Portugal in the Condé Nast Johansens guide

Condé Nast Johansens has launched a new guide to independent hotels with Spa with 41 proposals, including one in Portugal, the Palácio Estoril Hotel Golf & Wellness.

The Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Spas 2021 guide brings together 41 luxury hotels with Spa intended for the “traditional traveler, loyal to the brand for years” and the “traveler from 25 to 40 years old and with high purchasing power”, according to press release. .

The luxury establishments distinguished by the guide are located in the following countries: Germany (1), Spain (4), Philippines (2), France (3), Indonesia (2), Fiji Islands (1), Italy (9) , Maldives (1), Mexico (1), Portugal (1), United Kingdom (10), Sri Lanka (1), Oman (2), Thailand (1), Tunisia (1) and Vietnam (1).

In all of the Condé Nast Johansens guides, Portugal has 28 recommended hotels, including one hotel in Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Spas 2021 and 27 in Condé Nast Johansens: Luxury Hotels 2021.

