The Paul – Abel Ferreira calls for response: I now understand why two coaches last two or three months »(Brazil)

At the end of the match against C கோரிrdoba (0-1 defeat), Abel Ferreira appealed to the debate over more games in Brazil.

This is nowhere, I have to be very critical. We must learn from good examples. It is necessary to sit down and reflect, because then they question the teams going to the World Cup, not ready. It is very competitive here. Now I understand why coaches last two or three months. If you do not win, change your coach said he started by pointing out:

Awareness I make a challenge, to put our hands on awareness. Teams that changed coaches, what changed? Overall, all that has changed is the status quo and what they have achieved. As for the situation, perhaps, it is the same. There is no time to recover with competitive intensity here, just imagine training. I understand why coaches come here and leave so soon. It is very difficult to compete in these conditions. In a normal environment it is difficult, then with Kovit …

Let me tell you an idea, exactly one week ago, on the 11th, Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly Qatar in third and fourth place in the Club World Cup. He then played against Fortaleza (3-0), now defeated by Gordiba (0-1). And the schedule will continue: on the 20th (Saturday) with Sao Paulo, on the 22nd with Atletico Coenanz, on the 26th with Atletico Mineiro (the last day of the championship), on the 28th with the first leg of the Cup final, Cremio.

Cup This is a game scheduled the day before the first Cup final. They had the courage to score a game the day before the first game against Crimea. This is a reflection of what we need to do: mortgage the present or the future, think carefully about the structure and definition of a season with Brazil, Libertadores, the Cup, always touring games. If people are like that. With the number of games, we will not have a holiday, but we have been competing for almost 13, 14 months and we have been playing games on top of each other. I know it’s cultural, it takes time, but people need to realize that it can be improved. We don’t have to take any competition, but I think my opinion should pass with all humility. I did not come to stay in Palmeras. One of my activities as a coach is to make football better than I have ever invented, ”explained the Portuguese coach.