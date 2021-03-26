The Paul – Abel Prague rejects Jesus’ invitation: “I will not” (Brazil)

He left the Flamengo Technical Command in May 2019 and was led by George Jesus to take his place and take over Braziliro and Libertadores. Amid praise for the Portuguese’s work, Abel Prague revealed that he had turned down an invitation to have lunch with the coach, meanwhile, had returned to Benfica.

George Jesus did a wonderful job, there is no point in denying it. It’s not cool how it came out, it doesn’t have to come out like that. When you come in, I think you can pick up the phone and call me. Then he tried to have lunch with me. He never called me in Portugal where I spent six and a half years. He said: ‘I did not go’. Now it’s going through a tough time with Benfica signing a lot. But he is a great coach, no doubt, ”he said in an interview with Ali Olivera’s channel on YouTube.

Abel Prague also argued that George left a group to work for Jesus when he joined Flamenco: «I assembled a group, and that is true. When Kuller leaves, that’s when I leave. Then came Rabinha, Marie, Philip Lewis and Gerson. The most critical was Aaron, who backed down a bit. Gerson was a midfielder, shining as a second striker, which is what Jesus deserves. No one can discuss work, but things don’t always go right. They think I am out of date because of my age. They talk a lot of nonsense. »

The 68-year-old Brazilian coach, who coached Rio Ave, Famalico, Balencice and Vitoria de Cetapal in Portugal, also did an analysis of the journey of Jorge Jesus and considered his time in Flamenco to be the best stage of Portuguese life.

Concept His opinion is not bad. He did an excellent job at Benfica. But the Libertadores who are the champions here, he did not win. In the game, things are not going right. I do not believe there was a moment as good as Flamenco, he thought it was exceptional.