The Paul – C Cristiano If you want to talk to me, I will tell you what I think தேர்வு (choice)

Portugal face Azerbaijan in Turin this Wednesday, and these days Cristiano Ronaldo has attracted attention – as always, say – but is now involved in reviews of Transylvania magazines. Did Fernando Santos say nothing to the captain of the Quinas team?

I will personally give you the advice I have for Ron Ronaldo. I coached Ronaldo for the first time, he was 18 years old, we had a very close relationship and we had a lot of conversations with friends. “When he was on the national team, there were conversations between the coach and the player,” he told a news conference.

“If he wants to talk to me about this, I will say what I think, but I’m not talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here,” the national coach maintained.

From a very young age, Cristiano Ronaldo has represented the national team, always with the same ambition, the same passion, the same passion and joy. I want to be here. I have no doubt that it will be very strong mentally, ”he said.

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s comprehensive and named curriculum, the world championship by choice is yet to come. Can a captain expect this with a double ambition at the start of the campaign towards Qatar?

«More ambition, no. Cristiano always has this huge ambition of winning titles. The only missing topic in Cristiano’s life is the level of World Cup selection. But all my players are very dedicated to winning all events, “said Fernando Santos.