The Paul – Castro’s injury “more serious than expected”; David Carmo (SC Prague) without tendon injury

This Sunday, SC Prague will face Santa Clara in the 19th round match. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, Carlos Carwall expresses confidence. In another plan, the coach said Castro’s injury was worse than initially expected.

Unfortunately, Castro’s situation is slightly worse than we expected. We had the expectation that we would recover it mainly for the second game against FC Porto. In the first game he tried to train the day before and still felt a lot of pain. It had to be re-evaluated, it still underwent a thorough diagnostic test and unfortunately we were not able to recover it for the second game while waiting. He still can’t play this game and on Thursday. It’s one thing to deal with your injury, then you can use it, ‘he explained.

Santa We played two great games against Santa Clara who had a well-matched team with good dynamics. What is important to people, but I think Santa Clara forced us to play at our best level. I’m looking forward to a great football game அவர், he said of the match.

Coach David Carmo also spoke about the injury and recovery: “I am very sorry for David, in particular, he is a very promising young man. Although the injury was serious, the lack of tendon dysfunction was not as severe as it had been, which was important for recovery. You will get a complete recovery and it is very positive. The surgery went very well and we hope to return soon. »