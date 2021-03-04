Home sport The Paul – Jesus The demon of Jesus haunts us for a long time »(Flamenco)

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
Marcos Brass, vice president of Flamenco, did not close the door on George Jesus ‘return to the club, where he left a tradition of threatening those in charge of Kyriokas’ technical leadership as “ghosts”.

J George I think the demon of Jesus will haunt us for a long time. Not only with Rogerio Ceni, but also when there is another coach. This is due to the results and the season he received and the atmosphere created here. When George asked Jesus if he had a chance to come back, I think so too. That chance might even happen without me being here. He had a historic relationship with Flamenco, not with Marcos Brass, ”he said in an interview. ESPN Brazil.

, Today, Jorge is in agreement with one of Portugal’s largest clubs. I know his contract, numbers and duration. I have a good relationship with the club president [Luís Filipe Vieira]. Want to see George here one day? This is logical, but it has nothing to do with this. We have a good coach, Marcos Bros underscores that Rogerio Cheney needs time to establish himself as a coach.

From 2013 to 2019 there were 13 coaches at Flamenco. A technician every five months. Nowhere else in the world does this work. He warned that it must be fought.

