Lyon, who beat Anthony Lopez in the goal, put Lens 3-2 and are the isolated leader of Ligue 1, benefiting from the defeat of Lily Angers (1-2).

Memphis DePay scored twice for Lyon, scoring his third consecutive victory with Cape Verdean Steven Fortes’ own goal and raising the series tally to 15 without losing at the championship.

As a result Rudy Garcia’s team is isolated in the lead, now with 39 points, three points higher than Lily, who was beaten at home by the Angers. Jose Font, Diego Dijale and Seka started the team led by Christophe Caldier, who is facing his second defeat of the season.

With the introduction of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain crossed a draw at Saint-Etienne and banged on for the lead.

Andre Villas-Boas’ Marseille finished fifth, beating Montpellier 3-1 at home.

18th Round Results and Scores:

Lorient – Monaco, 2-5

Moffy (31), Cravillan (67); D’Souza (9), Golovin (64), Valent (68), Diop (78), Mariban (89)

Mets – Bordeaux, 0-0

Nantes – Renz, 0-0

Strasbourg 5-0 Nimes

Azork (36, 51), Diallo (38), Lala (45 + 1GB), Waris (90GB)

Brest – Good, 2-0

Mounick (23), Honor (28)

Saint-Etienne – PSG, 1-1

Hamouma (19); Keane (22)

Lyon – Lens, 3-2

Storage (39, 52 GB), forts (46 years); Chotoka (55), Tukor (89)

Marcelha – Montpellier, 3-1

Radonjic (41), Payet (80), Jermaine (84); Mollet (52)

Reims – Dijon, 0-0

Lily – Angry, 1-2

P. Yilmas (42); Thomas (5, 10)

Classification:

1. Lyon 39 points / 18 games

2. Paris SG 36/18

3. Small 36/18

4. Renz 32/18

5. Marseille 31/16

6. Monaco 30/18

7. Angers 30/18

8. Lens 27/17

9. Montpellier 27/18

10. Brest 26/18

11. Mets 24/18

12. Bordeaux 23/18

13. Good 22/17

14. Saint-Etienne 19/18

15. Reims 18/18

16. Strasbourg 17/18

17. Nandes 16/18

18. Dijon 13/18

19. Lorient 12/18

20. Nimes 12/18