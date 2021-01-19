Home sport The Paul – P I should have given Birlow more heat than his own father »(Naples)

The game between Naples and Juventus, related to the Italian Super Cup scheduled for this Wednesday, will reunite two old acquaintances: Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Birlo.

15 We started together at the age of 15-16 and won everything we needed to win. “Birlow is very important in my life and I helped him,” the Neapolitan coach told a news conference.

Great We are best friends and have had wonderful time on and off the field. Tomorrow [quarta-feira] We will have a football game, which will win the best; Whatever happens, we will be friends after the final whistle, ”said Katuzo.

Me Birlow wrote in his book the games he played with me, but I must have given him more headaches than his father. We are best friends, we have a similar view of football », underlined the coach of Naples.

Regarding the Super Cup, Katzo did not believe in the alleged crisis at Juventus.

“I have some ideas, but the most important thing is to respect Juventus and not be convinced that they are in crisis. They rarely miss two games in a row, so we have to make a big game,” he warned.

