Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
The photo mode of the 'control' game reveals that the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PS5

The Control Ultimate Edition was released earlier this week with two performance modes for the Xbox Series X, and although the Lightning-enabled graphics mode is limited to 30 FPS, there is a way to go beyond that limit in photo mode.

This is what Digital Foundry did in the above test, and the results from the Xbox standpoint are very interesting, this way FBS works 16% more than PS5 when opened.

“Based on more than 20 compatible displays, the X Series has a rendering advantage of 16 percent over the PlayStation 5. We analyzed these scenes in the video embedded on this page and the test-to-test variant is significant – so the 16 percent count is actually average We need to emphasize that this is a testament to the fact that some trials show even greater margins, while others see the situation more carefully. “

Obviously, photo mode does not represent a real, moving game, so we can not make definitive comparisons from it, but it is definitely a good measure of the graphics power of the Xbox Series X hardware.

