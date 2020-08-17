The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Bellas Reunite to Sing Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ for a Fantastic Result in

They’re back again, pitches.

It truly is been nearly 3 decades since Pitch Great 3 strike theaters, and on Monday (Aug. 14) the Barden Bellas reunited for an epic a cappella take on Beyoncé‘s 2011 hit, “Love On Prime.”

“We are below, once again, producing new music with our mouths for two extremely important reasons: Beyoncé and a good trigger,” Brittany Snow captioned the overall performance, showcasing Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson and much more offering the song safely from dwelling.

“There is nothing at all best about the entire world we’re residing in,” the video clip description reads. “People all around the globe are suffering from the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic, primarily all those in Lebanon who are experiencing disaster right after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”

“The proceeds elevated from the downloads & streams of our rendition of ‘Love on Top’ will go to UNICEF to assist children in Lebanon and about the globe who want our assistance appropriate now,” the description proceeds.

The Bellas’ charitable “Appreciate On Top rated” performance also consists of a pleasurable introduction from Pitch Perfect announcers, John Smith (John Michael Higgins) and Gail Abernathy-McKadden (Elizabeth Banking institutions). “I am scared I have some undesirable news. The Barden Bellas have gotten back again together once again,” Higgins suggests. “It appears to be like not even a quarantine can stop them from harassing us with another musical functionality.”

See the entire video beneath, and donate to the induce listed here.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=sE59kPlblPI