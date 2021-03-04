The PlayStation VR6 is getting ready to get new games

PlayStation announces the arrival of games Doom 3: VR version, Song in the smoke, After the fall, Deformed, I expect 2: The Spy and the Lie e Zenith To PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 virtual reality system, which further enhances the immersion of players. All of these games will be added to the list in the next few months. PlayStation VR, Which already has over 500 games and experience. The announcement was made during the second edition of the PSVR Spotlight, the PlayStation VR digital event where the latest news of the device will be announced.

Classic Doom 3 is back Doom 3: VR version, A version for the PlayStation VR that will arrive on the PlayStation 4 on March 29, and will be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5. . Here, players must discover the secrets behind terrifying experiences, fight monsters in claustrophobic environments and use the weapons of iconic weapons with new structures and sound effects.

Song in the smoke, One of the new features announced for the PlayStation ஆ VR, which will be available in 2021, is the new virtual reality survival game developed by 17-bit. Here, soldiers must fight for survival and perform basic tasks such as hunting, searching for food, choosing safe camps to sleep in, and avoiding fatigue. Apart from these, when they go to different environments like forests, plateaus or frozen peaks, they have the opportunity to make alternative medicines, make clothes and make fire.

6 new games coming to PlayStation VR

In a game created by Vertigo Games, After the fallOn the other hand, players will have to face a post-apocalyptic world in the summer of 2021 in virtual reality. The title puts players in a frozen remnant of the alternative edition of Los Angeles, in a destroyed world, where they have to do battle with savage creatures that move in crowds for survival.

The news does not end there, P.S. During the second edition of VR Spotlight, visit I expect 2: The Spy and the Lie To the PlayStation VR list at the end of the year. The acclaimed I Expect You to Dive sequel brings back to the fascinating world of intelligence for the PlayStation VR, where players must prevent the Xerox system’s new strategy of capturing the world.

More topics are featured Deformed, One of them is an action adventure coming on PlayStation VR this summer. Here, soldiers are trapped in the depths of a fracturing facility, a territory occupied by a maniac army called Fract. Players must defeat this army with the last hope in the world and fast, challenging and accessible game mechanics. They can use PlayStation moving motion controls, among other things, to ski, run or climb.

The finish is up to us Zenith, Soldiers will have to fight against gods and humans to prevent another catastrophe similar to the fracture that occurred a few generations ago, without recurrence, using the power of Essence, the vital magical part of all beings.

