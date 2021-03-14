The Portuguese economy is in a deep slump in the European Union

As the country is imprisoned, it is natural for the Portuguese economy to suffer. According to the latest data released by the Bank of Portugal (PDP), economic activity fell again in the first week of March, the biggest drop since the previous week. Despite relief in the first weeks of February, the trend was reversed by the end of that month and continued to deteriorate in early March. According to the same data, the contraction of the economy in the first three months of the year is closer than it was in the second quarter of the fourth quarter of last year, which is the period of the first imprisonment.

The central bank’s indicator takes into account various information such as road traffic of heavy commercial vehicles on highways, electricity and natural gas consumption, landing at national airports and purchases by post and residents and residents of Portugal by cards. According to the regulator, the use of this type of high-frequency data has “intensified in the wake of the epidemic-induced crisis”. Due to the “short lag” of their expression compared to the reference period, they allow “timely detection of sudden changes in economic activity.”

More opportunities are not encouraging. The European Commission’s estimate points to a chain contraction of 2.1% of Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year, the biggest drop in 27 member states. The competition forum points to a chain fall of up to 6%.

Just this week, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) improved its eurozone economic growth forecast by 0.3 percentage points, indicating a 3.9% increase in GDP this year. This figure represents an improvement over December estimates. Nevertheless, despite economic growth, forecasts for France and Italy are worse than last year, down 0.1 and 0.2% compared to December – France should be 5.9% and Italy 4.1%.

By 2022, the OECD has boosted its GDP growth prospects to 3.8% in the euro area, an increase of 0.5% compared to the December estimate and global economic growth projected to reach 5.6% in 2021 (+ 1.4%) and 4.0 in 2022. % (+ 0.3%).

The G20 (the group of the world’s most developed economies) is expected to grow by 6.2% (+ 1.5% compared to December forecasts) in 2021 and 4.1% (+ 0.4%) in 2022, while the United States is projected to grow to 6.5% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022, the United Kingdom 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively, and Japan 2.7% and 1.8% in two years.

According to the OECD, “the global economic outlook has improved significantly in recent months, with gradual distribution of effective vaccines, announcements of additional budget support in some countries, and indications that economies are better dealing with measures to control the virus.”

However, the organization, led by Angel Curria, says that “there are signs of further diversification between countries and sectors,” adding that “short-term growth in some countries and the service sector will benefit others, while health policies, rapid vaccine delivery and strong policy support.”