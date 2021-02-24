The Portuguese EU ambassador has 72 hours to leave Venezuela

The EU ambassador, Portuguese Isabel Brilliant Petrosa, has been declared non-governing by the Venezuelan government and is expected to leave the country.

The Venezuelan government on Wednesday notified EU ambassador to Portugal Isabel Brilliant Petrosa that he was declared a personality and that the executive should leave the country within the next 72 hours.

The approval came at the request of parliamentarian Jorge Rodriguez, after the EU added 19 people to its list of sanctions against the Venezuelan government, citing Caracas’ decision as “irregular” and “the failure of European intervention plans.”

The speaker of parliament said he would raise both hands to condemn “a move against Venezuela and Venezuela, sanctions against Venezuela’s sovereignty” and “against decent people, loyal to the Bolivar (Siman) homeland”. .

This is the second time Venezuela has announced an EU envoy to Venezuela, the Portuguese ambassador Isabel Brillhant Petrosa, a non-personality.

On May 29, 2020, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered his deportation, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.

The end of Nicolas Maduro Taken a few hours After Brussels11 more employees From Caracas.

On July 2, Nicolas Maduro welcomed the agreement between Brussels and Caracas to suspend the expulsion of the ambassador and urged the EU to change its relationship with the South American government.

The European Union on Monday added 19 people to its list of sanctions targeting individuals in the Venezuelan regime, citing “their role in actions and decisions that undermine democracy and the rule of law” in the country.

The decision relates to the legislative elections in Venezuela in December 2020, and EU foreign ministers have refused to recognize it as “credible, inclusive and transparent.”

In addition to these 19 people, sanctions against Venezuela now target a total of 55 people, who have been banned from traveling to Europe and their assets frozen in European space.