Home science The Portuguese have created Chrome extensions that steal data from Facebook users

The Portuguese have created Chrome extensions that steal data from Facebook users

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
Portugueses criam extensões para browser que rouba dados de utilizadores do Facebook

Two Portuguese developers have been sued by the owner of the world’s largest social networking site for stealing data from Facebook users and creating extensions for Chrome.

Extensions are associated with Ong and Stuff.

Portuguese following Facebook lawsuit


Facebook today filed a lawsuit in Portugal against two Portuguese for creating browser extensions that steal data from users of social networking sites.


As can be read in Release, Facebook Inc. and Facebook Ireland have filed a lawsuit in Portugal against two individuals for stealing user profiles and other data from the Facebook website, in violation of their terms of service and Portuguese database security law.


Programmers created browser extensions and made them available in the Chrome Store, through the "Onk and Stuff" company based in Coimbatore. 


The Portuguese have created Chrome extensions that steal data from Facebook users


Therefore, they tricked people into installing extensions with a privacy policy that claimed they did not collect any personal information. 


Theft of personal data via Chrome extensions


Its four extensions - Instagram Plus TM, Blue Messenger, Emoji Keyboard and Green Messenger - contained malicious and hidden code that acted as spyware.


When people install these extensions on their browsers, they install a hidden code designed to collect personal data associated with Facebook.  In addition, the extensions also collected information from users' browsers, in this case, not related to Facebook.


According to Facebook, information such as name, user ID, gender, relationship status, age group were collected.


The social network also presents that the purpose of this process is to force the company to delete all data collected.

READ  NASA probes store giant asteroid samples to return to Earth

You May Also Like

Lisa Su talks about RDNA 3 and Gen 4, promising highly competitive products

Lisa Su talks about RDNA 3 and Gen 4, promising highly competitive products

These wines and vines return to Earth after a year of space travel - Observer

These wines and vines return to Earth after a year of space travel – Observer

The full version for PC 'gets the official trailer

The full version for PC ‘gets the official trailer

Windows 10 January 2021 Update: Check out what changes!

Windows 10 January 2021 Update: Check out what changes!

Arena Xbox

The Supernatural Object Collection promises to scare Zimmers

Veículo elétrico da Canoo

Apple is trying to get an electric vehicle launch in 2020 – MacMagazine.com

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *