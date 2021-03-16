The president of the Coaches’ Association accused Miguel Prague of “elbow pain” – sports

Miguel Prague ruled on Monday, December 5 last year, that the club’s coaching staff’s indictment against Robben Amorim and the disciplinary council’s investigation into the incidents at the end of the meeting with Famaliko were controversial. The person in charge of the Lions ‘communication began by addressing Jose Pereira, president of the National Football Coaches’ Association (ANDF), who was at the bottom of the case against the coach.

“I am perplexed by the statements made by ANDF officials in public, because this administration was harshly critical of Vice President Sport when he fired Jose Besiro, and while watching, this association had never spoken before when Jose Besiro was removed from the SP. Prague, v. Guimares or. FC Porto. They always talk about the game, they have to have an attraction to green “, he shot Prague on the club channel’s X-ray sporting show and continued the attack.

Related





“This statement by Mr. Jose Pereira makes me feel a little like he’s excited and he’s not commanding troops’, an ‘old time’ here on April 25. I don’t know where he was on April 25, he’s excited, Corporal Or I don’t know if he was the captain … I don’t know anything. We’ve talking about an association that represents football coaches and football coaches, “says Miguel Prague, condemning nonsense.

“Someone who has led a football team to only nine games and is in charge of an association that tries to pass on certificates of incompetence to extraordinarily talented coaches has no morals to criticize.

In the wake of allegations that the ANDF is providing “a tragic service” to national football, the person in charge of communicating with the Alvalate Club expresses the wish that the matter “did not reach the Constitutional Court”, but that the game “goes to the last” effects to protect Robben Amorim “.

After considering the fact that Robben Amorim was selected as the best coach of February by the same League of Clubs accused of fraud, Miguel Prague turns his attention to the disciplinary council-initiated investigation into Palhinha, Fedel, Neto and Hugo Vienna.

“We learned from sports magazines that this is related to the game of Formaligo. There was chaos when the players went to the dressing room, and we all remember that something must have happened. However, in Formaligo, the highways have to be very good because it took three months for someone to see some safety pictures,” the Leonino official said. Paradoxically, it did not change the tone of his opinion.

“This is very strange, because if I have no accusation, I ask for security pictures, look at them, and then I present the accusation. It takes three months …”, asks Miguel Prague (i) the only logical explanation for the elements involved in the game in this process.

“In general, only Palhinha, Neto, Fedel and Hugo Vienna were invited here, which went deep down. Palhinha got into an argument with Neto. Fedel came and pushed both of them. Hugo Vienna came and started distributing something to everyone. It should be in the arbitrator’s or someone’s statement.” The person justifies the fact that “no case has been opened to any person. No manager of the player or Famaliko”.

“This is Portuguese football and another very important event of these surgical ‘times,” concludes Miguel Prague.