The Prince of Persia remake has been postponed again and has expired.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has no release date.

The wave of postponed games is not only in 2020, we are also affected by some more games postponements this year.

Through the game’s official page on Twitter, The adireo do Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

When the game was announced Ubisoft’s Foreverd With the promise to start in January 2021, the game was postponed to March 2021 due to an epidemic, now The development committee has announced that the Prince of Persia will again be postponed to a date, Which is not yet defined.

See the statement below: