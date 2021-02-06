The Prince of Persia remake has been postponed again and has expired.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has no release date.
The wave of postponed games is not only in 2020, we are also affected by some more games postponements this year.
Through the game’s official page on Twitter, The adireo do Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.
When the game was announced Ubisoft’s Foreverd With the promise to start in January 2021, the game was postponed to March 2021 due to an epidemic, now The development committee has announced that the Prince of Persia will again be postponed to a date, Which is not yet defined.
See the statement below:
Hello fans Do the Prince of Persia !
Since the announcement Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake In September, we saw many comments from you about this loving right. It is your passion and support that makes our development teams the best game possible. Having said that, we decided to postpone the start Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake To date later. This extra development time will allow our teams to deliver a remake that looks brand new, while remaining true to the original.
We understand that the update may come as a surprise and will keep you updated on the progress Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake . In the meantime, we would like to thank you for your continued support.
Development Committee