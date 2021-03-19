The printer problem persists in Windows 10 and is worse than expected

The last few days have brought another serious issue with Windows 10, which is the result of the update. This situation came up on Patch Tuesday in March and limited the use of some printers in this operating system.

Microsoft quickly tried to resolve the situation with a manual solution or a new update that would fix the problem. Now, the software company realizes that all the problems are huge and still unresolved in Windows 10.

New problem in printers

There were four Windows 10 updates on Tuesday in the last Windows 10 patch. User reports have revealed errors marked with PSOD and APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error when attempting to print with devices of certain brands.

Fix the situation, thus fixing bugs in updates KB5000802, KB5000808, KB5000809 e KB5000822, Microsoft released a new solution that came out this week. Everything indicated that the situation would be resolved, but there were new improvements.

Windows 10 and its updates

An update Support page Microsoft has now revealed that there are improvements in this situation. The company acknowledges that the problem is bigger than initially expected and is not yet fully resolved in Windows 10.

What has been pointed out is that printing defects now produce pages with missing elements such as images, QR and bar codes. Tables, there are unusual situations with missing elements. In the range, only blank pages will appear at the end of printing.

Microsoft is already fixing the bug

For now there is no way to get around this new issue. Microsoft has acknowledged its presence and revealed that it is working on a new solution that it plans to launch next week, without a specific date yet.

This is another chapter in a long history of issues with Windows 10 updates. Fixes also restrict the use of this Microsoft system with new issues. It remains to be seen how and when this situation will be resolved.