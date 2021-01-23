‘The PS5 will be available soon,’ Warden warns

The slogan “Always Warden” never made so much sense. Without explaining exactly when, retailer Warden announces on its website that the PS5 will be available soon.

Pages dedicated to the console are constantly “not available”, however, when one visits Parts are dedicated areas PS5, We see a clear warning message, we call on interested parties to be wary of Worten.pt.

Here at IGN we do the majority of PlayStation enthusiasts in Portugal, updating retailer pages and contact emails to find out more about the date and time sales started. So far, there are no cases scalping In Portugal, as is happening around the world, so parties interested in managing enough speed will be successful in purchasing their unit.

This morning the Portuguese were surprised to find PS5 units loaded with Fenac, which caused trouble to warn people about the immediate availability of the new Sony consoles. IGN shared the example of a happy customer who guaranteed his unit, but the truth is that the available stock was sold in a few minutes, without certainty, at the time of writing this message about whether sales will be active again throughout the day.

The PlayStation 5 was launched in Portugal on November 19, 2020. Remember our analysis here, since then it has become one of the most loved articles by gaming and technology enthusiasts in general. Sony could never guarantee that it would be sufficient to meet the requirements, an issue that was declining in various parts of the world, confirming the increasing popularity of the new generation machine, but the limitations imposed by COVID19, which affected production lines and distribution chains around the world.