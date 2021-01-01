On the first Saturday of 2021, our planet reaches its orbit closest to the Sun: Perihelion. Despite this, at this time of year the Northern Hemisphere faces the Sun in the opposite direction, just south of our star-king celestial equator (equatorial scheme in the celestial sphere). As a result, the nights in our country are longer and colder these days than they were six months ago (the time of year when our planet was farthest from the sun).

On the night of the 2nd, the Moon will appear next to Ragulo, the heart of the Leo constellation.

On the other hand, the first Sunday of the year is the culmination of the action of the stars of Quantrandita, which appears to arise from a part of the sky (radiation) that occupies the galaxy Quadrans Muralis (mural quadrant), which is not currently imagined by the French astronomer Jerome Lawland. Unlike other meteor showers, quantantides do not occur by passing our planet near the orbit of a comet, but by an asteroid: 2003 EH1.

Because of the presence of the Moon, more than two dozen meteors per hour are unknown this year, even in places where there is no evidence of light pollution.

On the morning of the 6th, the third quarter will take place. This occurs 3 days before the Moon reaches its closest orbit to Earth (Perigee).

On the 9th and 11th, Mercury will accompany Saturn and Jupiter.

At the end of dawn on the 10th, we see the moon rising next to Andres, a large red star in the heart of the constellation Scorpio. A day later our natural satellite would have reached Venus.

The new moon occurs at dawn on the 13th and cannot be observed because it is in the direction of the sun. At the beginning of the night on the 14th, we will observe the moon again only when it is next to Mercury. .

On the evening of the 20th, the first quarter will take place. Throughout the night we can see how the Moon is gradually approaching Mars.

At dawn on the 24th, the Moon will be seen next to Altebra, the eye of the Taurus galaxy. At the same dawn Saturn coincides with the Sun (i.e. in the direction), while Mercury reaches its greatest length (distance) towards the east relative to the Sun. More time to watch Wednesday early next night.

On the evening of the 28th, the moon is the last big event of the month.

Good year and good observations!

Author: Fernando J.G. Pinheiro (CITEUC)

Science in Regional Journals – Xianxia Viva