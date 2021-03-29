The release of container vessels destroys the Suez Canal

The 400 meter and 200 thousand tonne Evergreen ship was removed from the bank and it was stranded for six days. To reduce the load, Canal workers removed about 20,000 containers.

Ductboat maneuvers, directed by a Dutch company specializing in ship rescue, were able to correct the ship’s condition by 80 percent.

The container is already floating and is now almost parallel to the shore, about 100 meters from the shore. Officials say mobility will be allowed once the channel is moved to a wider area, cited by the BBC.

Rescue operations are waiting for more waves to resume work.



Shipwreck on the Suez Canal – Reuters



The resumption of the traffic cycle depends on the success of this intervention. The disruption of the Suez Canal affects about 12 percent of global trade and allows for a shorter link between Asia and Europe across the Mediterranean. The alternative route is around the African continent, via the extreme south, a circuit that takes at least two weeks. The accident also affected oil prices. The barrel had already crossed $ 53 last weekend. Ever Given is in the service of a Taiwanese company. A sandstorm and strong wind may cause the bank to be distracted.



The ship was stranded for about a week, blocking the rotation of one of the world’s busiest routes.